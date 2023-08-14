Justin Herbert injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert will look to lead his team back to the postseason after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of last season. While much of the team returns for the 2023 campaign, Herbert will do so with the goal of avoiding the nagging injuries that plagued him last year. We have the latest on the Chargers quarterback and his injury status.

Justin Herbert’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn labrum

When it happened: 2022 season, exact date unknown

While it was public knowledge that Herbert had fractured his rib cartilage back in Week 2 of the 2022 season, it remains unclear exactly when he tore his labrum in his left shoulder. The injury was not disclosed until shortly after the season ended, and Herbert subsequently had surgery to correct the issue back in late January. The initial outlook was for him to be fully cleared for participation in offseason activities later in the spring.

Latest training camp updates

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported that Herbert was seen throwing at the Chargers’ offseason workouts back on May 15. On June 5, Chargers insider Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that Herbert said “the plan” is for him to participate in the 7-on-7 drills portion of OTAs during the beginning of June.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

There are a handful of top-tier quarterbacks in fantasy football, and Herbert is among the few. The latest injury updates indicate that he should be on track to start the season with his shoulder being stable, but it’s up to fantasy managers to decide whether he’s worth spending a high draft pick on. To be clear, he’s more than equipped to be a fantasy QB1 on the roster, but if injuries force a fantasy manager to have any hesitation, they could be better off passing on him for a wide receiver or running back.