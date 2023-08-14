Michael Thomas injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when healthy, but the problem has been staying healthy of late. Over the past three seasons, Thomas has yet to play more than seven games. This could be his last run with the Saints before they look to move on from him.

Michael Thomas’ injury

Injury suffered: Pedal Toe Dislocation

When it happened: 9/25/22

The Saints were quiet with his injury for a number of weeks and he'd steadily been out. However, they continued to think that he could recover and were giving him time. After being listed inactive for a few weeks as the Saints didn’t think the injury was too serious, he was placed on the IR and forced to have surgery which would keep him out for the rest of the season.

Latest training camp updates

Heading into 2023, the Saints want to be cautious with Thomas, but they do expect him to be fully healthy for the season. This is an injury which he can fully recover from getting back to his previous self. Thomas took the mini-camp workouts slow as the No. 1 goal is to be at 100% for the start of training camp, which he expects.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Thomas’ draft stock is probably as low as it’s ever been. Since the end of the 2020 season, he has played 10 games. People have believed he’d be back to normal for three years now and it just hasn’t been the case. I think the Saints will take things slow with him, but he could have a breakout year. Derek Carr gets the ball to his top playmakers and Thomas can make plays for him. In the later rounds of fantasy drafts, I would take a risk on Thomas.