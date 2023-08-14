Dalvin Cook injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook holds the second-most total yards in the NFL since 2019, and what has been even more impressive is that he’s achieved the feat while playing through an injury. As he prepares to sign with a new team ahead of the 2023 season, we have the latest on his injury status and how it will impact his fantasy stock with drafts just around the corner.

Dalvin Cook’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn labrum, dislocated shoulder

When it happened: Chronic since 2019, Week 3 of the 2022 season

Cook has dealt with chronic shoulder injuries since the 2019 season and had been in and out of games over the last three years. The 2019 injury, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported was a “broken shoulder,” forced him to miss the final two games of that season. In 2022, Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 but did not miss a game for the rest of the year.

Latest training camp updates

Schefter reported back in February that Cook underwent surgery to fix the broken shoulder that he suffered in 2019. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero later reported in April that Cook was in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and was said to be making excellent progress, as his shoulder is now 100% stable and stronger.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

With the latest updates indicating that Cook’s shoulder is as healthy and stable as it's ever been over the last three seasons, it comes at an opportune time with the news that Buffalo Bills’ running back Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury. Whether or not Cook signs with Buffalo or elsewhere, the latest injury status updates indicate that fantasy managers should feel strongly about him as a solidified RB1 in their lineups, with it becoming increasingly likely that he remains a first-round fantasy staple.