Von Miller injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was signed to one of the biggest contracts of the 2022 offseason. He signed a six-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo in 2022. He played 11 games with them last season before suffering an injury. The Bills are in their window to win a Super Bowl and will need their star edge rusher if they want any chance at hoisting the first Lombardi trophy.

Von Miller’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: 11/24/22

When Miller first suffered the injury, the Bills thought he could’ve avoided a major injury and thought he’d be able to return by the end of the season for the playoff run. Per Ian Rapoport, the original plan was to have surgery repositioning the lateral meniscus and cleaning up cartilage damage. While they were doing that surgery, they found the torn ACL.

Latest training camp updates

The Bills have been quiet about Miller’s current status. He’s yet to go on the PUP list and could be kept off the list. If that’s the case, he would spend the first few weeks off to the side doing specific work with the trainers, hoping to return earlier than expected. Bills GM Bradon Beane said Miller is hoping to be back Week 1.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

The Bills defense took a hit this offseason as they lost a few contributors including Tremaine Edmunds and Jaquan Johnson. When Miller returns, the pass rush should be solid, but I think their defense will have struggles this season. I don’t think Miller will be available to play until three or four weeks into the season.