Kyler Murray injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has spent four seasons in Glendale. Things haven’t gone great as the former No. 1 pick has yet to win a playoff game with the team. The team’s seemed frustrated with his attitude and some are speculating that he could’ve played his last game with the Cardinals. This is a new front office from the one is he was drafted by.

Kyler Murray’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: December 12, 2022

Things seemed to have gone as good as they could’ve when dealing with a torn ACL. We usually see players make a recovery and back on the field in 10 months. Things could be longer as Murray is a quarterback and will need to fully ensure he is good to go. Reports have said Murray could miss half the season, but it would not surprise me if we only saw him play a few games this year.

Latest training camp updates

Murray is unable to participate in training camp and could potentially hit the PUP list, although his timetable for return is unclear. Because of the uncertainty, it’s hard to know when he’ll be ready to take the field as the team’s starting quarterback.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

I would stay away from Murray in all fantasy drafts. His biggest plus as a quarterback is the dual threat ability and there’s a real chance we don’t see him back to normal until the 2024 season. If he is able to return this season, it will be towards the end of your fantasy season’s and maybe even in fantasy playoffs. Honestly, I also think this could be the last year we see Murray in a Cardinals uniform. If Arizona struggles like many think the Cardinals will, they could have the No. 1 pick. It would not be smart for them to pass on quarterback Caleb Williams if that’s the case, which means Murray would be out.