Will Skyy Moore play in Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 this evening and wide receiver Skyy Moore is expected to play in the matchup.

The second-year wideout went on injured reserve in December with a knee injury, but was activated off IR this week. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and was the first Chiefs player out for warmups at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon.

The first player on the field for warmups: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore pic.twitter.com/M8fExEaZ1o — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 11, 2024

Prior to the injury, Moore was a rotational piece in the Chiefs offense and would get just a few targets in each game. Through 14 contests, he hauled in 21 of 38 targets for 244 receiving yards and one touchdown. While those numbers are modest, he was more productive than his rookie season in 2022. He caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl 57 one year ago and we’ll see if he can have the same impact this evening.

