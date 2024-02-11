Will Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon play in Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Super Bowl 58 with most of their key players healthy for the game. They’ll miss some notable names however, including running back Jerick McKinnon. The team listed him as questionable, but are not expecting him to play in the game.

McKinnon suffered a groin injury in Week 15, and has not played since. He was placed on injured reserve the day before the Raiders game in Week 16. The team designated him for return from IR on February 3, which opened the door for him to practice and potentially contribute in the Super Bowl.

Early in the week, head coach Andy Reid said “it’s slim for him to be out there” headed into practices, per Nate Taylor. However, he did get in three limited sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This resulted in a questionable designation on the final injury report. Andy Reid had told the media he was not practicing, so the fact that he was limited is a bit of a boost.

Scuttlebutt around the team this week was that the team activated him because he has been one of the leaders of the running back room. He’ll be there on game day, but don’t count him as an option in your DFS lineups. Notably, DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering rushing or receiving props, which serves as further evidence he likely won’t play on Sunday.

