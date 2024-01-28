49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury: What status means for NFC Championship vs. Lions

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have home-field advantage with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. San Francisco would benefit from being fully healthy in this game, but star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with an injury. He wasn’t able to finish last week’s Divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers after sustaining a shoulder injury.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Deebo Samuel impact

Samuel played in 15 games during the regular season. He brought in 60 of his 89 targets for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. The versatile wide receiver also has the third-most rushing yards on the team, picking up 225 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 37 carries. He picked up his injury early against the Packers, and he finished with only 24 yards on two receptions. If Samuel isn’t able to play, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings will likely have to take on a bigger role in the passing game.

NFL DFS analysis

The San Francisco wide receivers have a great DFS matchup in this game. The Lions’ defense allows the third-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers. If Samuel is active and you want to roster Samuel as your Captain, it will cost you $13,800. His cap hit drops to $9,200 as a flex. Personally, I would roster Samuel as a flex and then look for some value plays to offset his cap hit.