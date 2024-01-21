Bills WR Khalil Shakir returns in Divisional round vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round of the AFC Playoffs. The Bills trail late against the Chiefs and have lost the offensive momentum that they had earlier in the game. Buffalo hasn’t been able to get Stefon Diggs involved, so wide receiver Khalil Shakir has been called upon to step up. Shakir came down with a reception but got crunched by two defenders and stayed down after the hit.

Shakir has had a huge game for the Bills. He brought in six of his seven targets for 34 yards and a big 13-yard receiving touchdown. Shakir currently leads Buffalo in receptions, targets, and yards, so they need him back in this game.

Khalil Shakir injury updates

Update: Shakir has returned to the game for Buffalo.

Update: It initially looked like Shakir would be evaluated for a head injury or concussion based on the hit, but Buffalo said that the wide receiver is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Update: Shakir was able to leave the field and went right to the locker room.