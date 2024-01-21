Bills WR Gabe Davis injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Buffalo is coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Kansas City battled its own cold weather and prevailed over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills’ offense scored 31 points in their win and did it without wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was sidelined with a knee injury.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Gabe Davis impact

Davis played in all 17 regular season games. He brought in 45 of his 81 yards for seven touchdowns. Davis ranked third on the team in receptions and targets behind Stefon Diggs and tight end Dalton Kincaid but was second in receiving yards and touchdowns. Buffalo continues to find ways to win, but Davis would still be a large piece of the offense to be missing against Kansas City.

NFL DFS analysis

Davis would have a tough matchup against the Chiefs’ defense as they allow the third-fewest DFS points to opposing wide receivers. If you like the matchup or think that they will focus on Diggs, who would open up Davis, he would cost $8,700 to roster as a captain and $5,800 as a flex play. It is worth noting that when these teams matched up in Week 14, Buffalo was coming off its bye week, but Davis was held without a reception on two targets.