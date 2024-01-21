Lions TE Sam LaPorta injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions will be hosting yet another playoff game in the 2024 postseason when they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field on Sunday in the Divisional Round. The Lions defeated the Rams in the Wild Card round to advance, while the Bucs took care of the Eagles at home to set up this encounter.

The Lions have been dealing with several injuries this season, but none is bigger Sunday than the status of star tight end Sam LaPorta. Here’s the latest on him ahead of the game.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Update — LaPorta is officially active for the Divisional Round vs. the Bucs on Sunday.

Sam LaPorta impact

The rookie is officially listed as questionable after he logged back-to-back limited practices ahead of the weekend. LaPorta did play against the Rams and everything seemed to be good after he had a full practice Wednesday. The limited activity might be more about pain management than an actual setback, but the tight end could be ruled out.

LaPorta was one of the best tight ends in the league this season, with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns for the NFC North champions. He’s a safety blanket for Jared Goff over the middle of the field, and routinely came up with big conversions to move the sticks. If he’s unable to play, look for Amon-ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds to take on bigger roles. Brock Wright would take over as the starting tight end.

NFL DFS analysis

LaPorta is priced at $5,900 in DFS contests, just behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $6,000. That’s kind of a steep price to pay for the Lions rookie, especially as he deals with a knee injury. He did have a touchdown last weekend, but only had 14 receiving yards on three catches. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid ($4,800) seems like a better option for DFS lineups, especially at a lower price point.