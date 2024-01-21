Bucs WR Chris Godwin injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Sunday in Detroit. The Bucs took down the No. 5 seeded Eagles in the first round of the playoffs while the Lions snuck past the Rams. WR Chris Godwin has been dealing with a knee injury and was away from the team on Friday due to personal reasons. We’re updating you on Godwin’s status heading into the matchup.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Chris Godwin impact

Godwin doesn’t have an injury designation going into this contest and is good to go. He shouldn’t be held back at all by the knee. In the Wild Card game vs. Philly, the Bucs built a steady lead and got some big plays from depth wideouts David Moore and Trey Palmer. Godwin finished with four catches on five targets for 45 yards and a TD.