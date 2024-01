Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice came up limping after a reception near the goal line early in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs RN Isiah Pacheco punched it in right after Rice left the game, to make it Chiefs 27, Bills 24.

Rice’s status has yet to be updated. He has caught three passes for 62 yards so far in a back and forth matchup. We’ll see if he can return on the Chiefs next possession.