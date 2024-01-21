Lions WR Josh Reynolds returns to game in Divisional game vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is dealing with an injury in the Divisional Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He came down with a big first-down gain in the fourth quarter but was tackled hard and landed awkwardly. Reynolds called for a sub and was wincing as he left the field. It looked like he was favoring his back, but that is pure speculation.

Reynolds played in all 17 regular season games for Detroit. He brought in 40 of his 64 targets for 608 yards and five touchdowns. Reynolds already had an impact on this playoff game with two receptions on three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. The score was a nine-yard reception from Jared Goff to go up 10-3 early in the second quarter.

Josh Reynolds injury updates

Update: Reynolds has returned to the game for Detroit. They never did clarify what he was getting examined for, but appears to be good now after a brief visit to the locker room.

Update: Reynolds was shown heading to the locker room on the broadcast. Still no official word on the specifics of his injury.