Packers CB Jaire Alexander injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. 49ers

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night. The Packers advanced with a surprise win over the Dallas Cowboys, who were the No. 2 seed and heavy favorites in the Wild Card game. QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the loss, one being perhaps the biggest play of the game by CB Jaire Alexander. He was banged up in the win but could play in the key Divisional Round. We’re updating you on his status for the matchup.

Alexander sustained the ankle injury some time during the win over Dallas. He left but was able to return. This week, Alexander injured the ankle further when he rolled it by accident during practice. So the injury got a bit worse and now Alexander is questionable to play in the game vs. the Niners. Alexander’s absence would make it very difficult on the Packers’ secondary going up against receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

There isn’t much fantasy football analysis, though Alexander’s absence would leave a glaring hole in the Packers’ secondary. That would mean stacking up the Niners with QB Brock Purdy, Samuel and Aiyuk may be the way to go on the four-game main slate for the Divisional Round.