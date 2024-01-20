Ravens WR Zay Flowers injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET in Maryland. The Ravens had a bye last week as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. The Texans were able to blowout Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns to advance after winning the AFC South in Week 18. While the Ravens had the best record in the NFL this season, rookie QB CJ Stroud has been playing great and could give Baltimore a game. Fortunately, the Ravens have a healthy offense, featuring WR Zay Flowers. We’ll go over his status for the Divisional Round matchup.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Zay Flowers impact

Flowers was able to get in a full practice on Wednesday and was good the rest of the week. He was dealing with a minor calf issue but the Ravens have had a lot of down time between Week 17, the last real game they played, and this playoff game. Flowers should be 100% and see his usual amount of snaps/targets as the top receiving option for QB Lamar Jackson.