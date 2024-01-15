Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for NFC Wild Card vs. Bucs

Game status update: Hurts may be playing banged up, but he is officially ACTIVE for the game.

The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Monday Night Football. The winner of this matchup will take on the No. 3 Detroit Lions, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in their game on Sunday night. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been playing through a finger injury on his throwing hand. We’re updating you on Hurts’ status for the Wild Card game.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Jalen Hurts impact

Hurts enters the game without an injury designation. So Hurts is expected to play. Whether or not he’s 100% or will be held back is another story. Hurts could have issues throwing the ball downfield and any bad contact on the finger could aggravate the injury. The Eagles are already without top WR A.J. Brown, who is out due to a knee injury. WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert are healthy. Those two should see a lot of passes from Hurts.

NFL DFS analysis

Hurts ($7,700) should be popular on the two-game slate for Monday on DraftKings. You’ve got Josh Allen and Mason Rudolph starting at QB for their teams in the other WC game earlier Monday. That game will still be affected by weather. Hurts has a high ceiling if his finger holds up. We should also expect the Eagles to run the ball plenty in this matchup given the injury to Brown. D’Andre Swift ($5,900) is a great tournament option.