Eagles WR DeVonta Smith injury: What status means for Wild Card round vs. Bucs

Game status update: Smith said during the week that he would play on Monday night, and he is officially ACTIVE for the game.

The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Monday Night Football. The Eagles limp into the postseason after failing to win the NFC East title, dropping to the 5-seed in the NFC. As a result, the Eagles will need to go on the road for at least two rounds to get back to the NFC Championship Game. One of those banged up players is WR DeVonta Smith, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. We update you on his status heading into the Wild Card matchup.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

DeVonta Smith impact

Smith was able to practice this past week and is good to go for MNF vs. the Bucs. The issue is WR AJ Brown has already been ruled out for the game. QB Jalen Hurts is also dealing with a finger injury, which can be tricky throwing the ball. So expect Smith to be the primary target for Hurts in this matchup. TE Dallas Goedert should also see plenty of targets with the Eagles’ receiving depth being tested.

NFL DFS analysis

Smith ($7,000) is going to be a popular play on the Monday two-game slate. He makes a lot of sense for tournaments. Philly could be trailing in this game and it isn’t like Hurts is going to pepper Quez Watkins or Julio Jones with targets. RB D’Andre Swift ($5,900) is also a good play given the type of volume he should see.