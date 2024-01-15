Eagles WR AJ Brown injury: What status means for Wild Card round vs. Bucs

Game status update: Brown was ruled out ahead of the game, so we knew he wasn’t going to play. Still, the team officially listed him as INACTIVE.

The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Monday night from Tampa. The Eagles start their NFC title defense on the road and a win will send them to Detroit to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round. We’re updating you on the latest injury news for WR A.J. Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

AJ Brown impact

Brown has already been ruled out for the Wild Card game vs. the Bucs, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Brown has a chance to return from his knee injury if the Eagles are able to get past Tampa Bay and advance to the Divisional Round. That will be a tall order on the road without their top wide receiver while QB Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith also deal with injuries.

With Brown expected to be out, the Eagles will need to lean on Smith and TE Dallas Goedert. But Philly’s offensive depth will be tested. Once you get past Brown, Smith and Goedert, there isn’t a receiver on the Eagles’ roster with more than 164 receiving yards (Olamide Zaccheaus). So unless the Eagles plan to target only Smith and Goedert or just run the ball a ton, someone else is going to need to step up.

NFL DFS analysis

If you’re playing the Monday slate, Quez Watkins ($3,700) should see a ton of snaps on offense with Brown sidelined. Veteran WR Julio Jones ($4,100) is also going to see significant playing time you’d expect with the Eagles thin at WR. Jones is more of a red-zone target at this point in his career. He’s not a bad possession receiver but can’t really stretch the field much. Smith ($7,000) should do plenty of stretching the field. He’ll be the more popular WR option for tournaments.