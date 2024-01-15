Bills WR Gabe Davis injury: What status means for Wild Card Round vs. Steelers

Inactives update: Gabe Davis is officially inactive. We should see heightened targets for Stephon Diggs, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills take on the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Weather conditions in Buffalo were so bad this weekend the game was moved to Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. That time isn’t solidified either and the game could be moved to Tuesday if the weather doesn’t clear enough. WR Gabriel Davis sustained a knee injury in Week 18 vs. the Dolphins. We’re going to update you with his status for the Wild Card vs. Pittsburgh.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Gabe Davis impact

Davis was diagnosed with a sprained PCL and has already been ruled out for the Wild Card Round vs. the Steelers. Given the weather, the passing game may not be too active on Monday afternoon. Conditions are still expected to be poor but playable. If the game is moved again, we can start to talk a bit more about the passing game. If that’s the case, Khalil Shakir is the clear favorite to see more snaps and targets alongside Stefon Diggs in the receiving game.

NFL DFS analysis

With Davis out, if the weather isn’t too impactful, Shakir isn’t a bad value play at $3,400 on DraftKings. TE Dalton Kincaid also becomes a better option at $4,600. He was active last week with Davis out most of that game.