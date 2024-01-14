 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matthew Stafford heads to medical tent in Wild Card game vs. Lions

Matthew Stafford leaves game with injury in 3rd quarter.

By Grace McDermott Updated
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after throwing the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Update: Stafford is back on the field with the Rams’ offense.

Update: Stafford is out of the medical tent and is throwing passes on the sideline.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford exited the field with an apparent rib injury in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Lions. He headed to the medical tent after taking a big hit in the third quarter. Before the injury, he had 266 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Carson Wentz is Stafford’s backup. Updates to come.

