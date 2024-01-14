Matthew Stafford heads to medical tent in Wild Card game vs. Lions

Update: Stafford is back on the field with the Rams’ offense.

Update: Stafford is out of the medical tent and is throwing passes on the sideline.

Matthew Stafford is on the sideline with his helmet on throwing the ball. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 15, 2024

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford exited the field with an apparent rib injury in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Lions. He headed to the medical tent after taking a big hit in the third quarter. Before the injury, he had 266 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Carson Wentz is Stafford’s backup. Updates to come.