Lions TE Sam LaPorta injury: What status means for Wild Card Round vs. Rams

Game status update: LaPorta is officially ACTIVE for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

The No. 3 Detroit Lions host the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Sunday Night Football. The Lions opted to play some starters in Week 18 despite not much on the line. Detroit had an outside shot of getting the No. 2 seed in the conference but the Dallas Cowboys went on to defeat the Commanders last Sunday. Essentially locked into the No. 3 seed, Lions head coach Dan Campbell played starters for parts of their Week 18 matchup vs. the Vikings. It resulted in an injury to TE Sam LaPorta, who could miss the first round. We’re going to be updating you with the latest status for LaPorta for the Wild Card game.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Sam LaPorta impact

Despite the injury appearing to be serious, LaPorta is listed as questionable and reports are saying he’s “trending in the right direction” to playing vs. the Rams. We don’t buy this entirely. LaPorta sustained an injury that you’d think would hold anyone out but it is the playoffs. Even if he’s active and expected to play, one could imagine a snap count of sorts being in play so that LaPorta doesn’t suffer a further injury that costs him games next season. But for now, it appears we’ll proceed with fantasy and betting under the assumption LaPorta will play.

NFL DFS analysis

If LaPorta is active and good to go, it may be best to steer clear of him in DFS. He’s priced up at $6,000 on the overall slate, which has already locked from Saturday games. You can always pivot on or off of LaPorta in your lineups after getting his official status. He’s the same price on the Sunday three-game slate, which includes Monday’s moved game between the Bills and Steelers. So you have the option of going with Dalton Kincaid or even Pat Freiermuth. But other than that, it could mean Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is the chalk play at TE for this slate.

Personally, I’m not expecting much from LaPorta. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s an inactive at the end of the day. If he’s active, I’d guess there’s a snap count and it feels super risky for the franchise to be rolling him out there like this. I’d fade him and look elsewhere but I also understand leverage being a factor.