Packers RB AJ Dillon injury: What status means for Wild Card Round vs. Cowboys

Game status update: Dillon is officially INACTIVE and will not play in Sunday’s Wild Card game.

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers go on the road to Jerry’s World to face the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Packers were without RB AJ Dillon for their playoff-clinching win over the Bears in Week 18. Dillon has been dealing with a fractured thumb and neck issue. We’re updating you on his status for the playoff matchup.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

AJ Dillon impact

Dillon is being listed as doubtful going into this game and it appears he likely won’t play. With Dillon out, that shouldn’t move any needle really. RB Aaron Jones looks healthy for the first time since the season opener. He finished with just over 140 total yards nearly 30 touches vs. Chicago. Expect that type of usage out of Jones against Dallas. The Packers will want to control the clock early in the game and Jones had five catches last week. He should get to at least 20+ touches unless this game gets out of hand (the Cowboys are heavy favorites).

NFL DFS analysis

If Dillon is sidelined, Jones just becomes a better option in DFS on DraftKings. He’s only priced at $6,300 and though the matchup is tough, Jones has been matchup-proof at times. So consider Jones a very good tournament option against the Cowboys for DFS. I also guess Emanuel Wilson might see some snaps? He’s $4,300 so there’s no way we’re rolling him out there. But Wilson could spell Jones a bit and there’s always the chance Jones gets injured. That isn’t enough to bank on Wilson in any fantasy format.