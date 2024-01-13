Noah Brown placed on injured reserve with back injury

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to stop C.J. Stroud this afternoon against the Browns in the Wild Card round, but Stroud has lost WR Noah Brown for the rest of the game. Brown came into the game with a back injury, but has been knocked out of this game with a shoulder injury. The Texans lead 24-14 early in the second half.

Brown had no receptions before he was forced from the game, while Nico Collins continues to dominate the Texans targets. He has five of C.J. Stroud’s 14 completions so far. The passing game seems to working well without Brown so far.

Noah Brown injury updates

Mon, Jan. 15 update: Brown has been put on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the playoffs. John Metchie will likely see an uptick in snaps and targets with him out.