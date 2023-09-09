Report: Commanders DE Chase Young not expected to play until at least Week 3

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young has been ruled out for the season opener on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals due to a neck injury. Young is not expected to play until at least Week 3, per The Athletic. He had hoped to play in Week 1 but was limited in practice this week.

Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2020 after being selected with the second overall pick in the draft. He finished with 7.5 sacks as a rookie but has dealt with injuries ever since, missing 22 games combined over the past two seasons.

Of course if you’ve got the Commanders D/ST in fantasy football, you want to see Young on the field. But even without Young, this is a great matchup for this Washington unit going up against Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals. Arizona could be without Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz, who are both questionable to play. Commanders DE James Smith-Williams is also questionable but if he plays, could replace Young on the left side of the line.

The Commanders are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at home against the Cardinals.