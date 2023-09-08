Christian Watson ruled OUT for Week 1 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will be without their top wide receiver. Christian Watson was on the team’s injury report this week, so his status was in question. He was back at practice on Friday but was working off to the side. He and teammate Romeo Doubs dealt with hamstring injuries this week, but Doubs avoided being ruled out on Friday.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said WR Christian Watson is out for Sunday’s opener vs. Chicago and WR Romeo Doubs will be listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Watson is heading into his second season and the expectation is that he can lead the Green Bay pass-catchers. Second-year receivers typically take a step forward in their second season once they get adjusted to the pace of the NFL and the talent of defenses. In his first season, Watson played in 14 games. He finished with 41 receptions on 66 targets for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. Watson was playing with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers but would now be playing alongside Jordan Love as the team enters a new era.

Watson will have another week to recover from his hamstring injury before looking to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 17.