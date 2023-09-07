 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Kelce is INACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Lions

The Chiefs published their Week 1 inactives report, and Travis Kelce is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. We break down what it means.

By Teddy Ricketson
NFL: 2023 Season Player Headshots Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are opening the 2023 NFL season, taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7. Kansas City had a relatively clean bill of health heading into the week until star tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee in practice on Tuesday. He is dealing with a bone bruise but appears to have avoided a long-term injury. Still, despite testing his injury in pregame warmups, Kelce will be ruled INACTIVE for Thursday night’s contest.

The report suggests that Kelce tried his best to show he could go during warm-ups, but the team is cognizant that this is game one of 17. This will be the first game that Kelce has missed in about a decade. He will be replaced in the offense by Noah Gray, with Patrick Mahomes likely to rely more on Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice.

From a fantasy football perspective, your top pick is likely out of your lineup this week. You will need to pivot at tight end and look to slot in either a backup or someone off of waivers. Noah Gray is an option for DFS, but he is way too risky of a fantasy football play.

