Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco returns to game in Week 1 vs. Lions

Looks like Isiah Pacheco just had a cramp. Athletic trainer worked on his leg very quickly and he popped back over to the sideline ready to go back in. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 8, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 1’s version of Thursday Night Football to open the NFL season. Running back Isiah Pacheco has had a slow start to the game and adds injury to insult. After a carry to the left side for one of his best runs of the day, he came up slowly and limped off the field with trainers.

The early indication was that Pacheco pointed to his hip as he came off the field. It turns out that he was just cramping in the first game of the year. The athletic trainers worked with him on the sideline, and he popped up and was ready to go back into the game. The Chiefs lead the Lions 14-7 in the second quarter. At the time of his injury, the second-year running back had four carries for only 11 yards. It has been a slow game, but maybe he can ramp it up after getting this cramp fixed.