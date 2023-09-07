Kenneth Walker III added to Thursday injury report ahead of Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was added to the Thursday injury report. He is apparently dealing with a groin injury, which now leaves his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams up in the air. Walker could still log a full practice on Friday, which would help to offset concerns. If he can’t go, rookie Zach Charbonnet would see an uptick in work as the starter.

The Seahawks gave LB Jordyn Brooks a rest day today. He's still on track to play in Sunday's opener. LG Damien Lewis (shoulder), OLB Boye Mafe (illness) and RB Ken Walker III (groin) were the other new names on today's injury report. pic.twitter.com/6XXrYP9Zmq — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 7, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

The Rams are a tough matchup with their defensive line, but you were still going to start Walker if he is active. This groin injury throws a wrench into that plan because groin injuries can be easy to re-injure. His practice status on Friday is hugely important, and you may want a backup option to switch into your flex position.

If you don’t roster Charbonnet and are in a pinch, the backup would be DeeJay Dallas if Walker ends up sitting. Kickoff for this game is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, meaning if Walker goes into the weekend questionable, we will have an official answer around 2:15 p.m. ET on his status. Make sure you have some options to pivot to just in case.