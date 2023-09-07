Odell Beckham Jr. added to injury report Thursday with an ankle injury ahead of Week 1 vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens have added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the injury report with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday, giving him one more day to try and log a full practice. Beckham Jr. recently said how excited he was to get back on the field with a new team after not playing the entirety of the 2022 season.

Ravens-Texans Thursday injury report.



Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) added to the report. Limited in practice today.



Mark Andrews (quad) was limited for a second straight day.



Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was back to full participation and Marlon Humphrey (foot) is still out. pic.twitter.com/aOqVZ26xTa — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 7, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Beckham Jr. doesn’t have fantasy value this week unless you are in deeper leagues. Baltimore is known for being a run-heavy offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s mobility. The Ravens overhauled their pass-catchers this offseason, adding in the veteran Beckham. He figures to fight for targets alongside Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, JK Dobbins and the rookie Zay Flowers.

Beckham will be playing in his ninth career season. He last took the field with the Los Angeles Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2022. Beckham rehabbed his torn ACL last season before visiting teams around the league. He didn’t end up signing anywhere but joined the Ravens as a free agent this offseason. Beckham begins the year with 7,367 career receiving yards, 57 career touchdowns and arguably still the greatest catch in NFL history.