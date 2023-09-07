Report: Travis Kelce will push to play against Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their top offensive playmaker tonight, as tight end Travis Kelce is dealing with a bone bruise after hyperextending his knee on Tuesday. Reports have been positive, but he has a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday night against the Lions.

Reports today have been mixed, with most people in the know saying that Kelce can probably play, but with this being Week 1, the team could be cautious and hold him out. But that wont stop Kelce from pushing to go.

From what I’ve been told the outlook for #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t great for him playing tonight against the Lions but expectations are that he will push to play.

That will leave Andy Reid to decide, knowing Kelce is badly needed but recognizing long season ahead. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 7, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

If Kelce does end up playing, he is likely doing well enough to be his usual self and play a full complement of snaps. That makes him a must start as usual. If he can’t go, Noah Gray will fill in for him and have some value in DFS, but likely isn’t the best fill in for your season-long leagues.