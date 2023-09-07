 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Travis Kelce will push to play against Lions

We break down the news that Travis Kelce is dealing with a bone bruise. What it means for Week 1.

By Chet Gresham
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their top offensive playmaker tonight, as tight end Travis Kelce is dealing with a bone bruise after hyperextending his knee on Tuesday. Reports have been positive, but he has a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday night against the Lions.

Reports today have been mixed, with most people in the know saying that Kelce can probably play, but with this being Week 1, the team could be cautious and hold him out. But that wont stop Kelce from pushing to go.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

If Kelce does end up playing, he is likely doing well enough to be his usual self and play a full complement of snaps. That makes him a must start as usual. If he can’t go, Noah Gray will fill in for him and have some value in DFS, but likely isn’t the best fill in for your season-long leagues.

