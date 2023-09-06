Rams considering adding WR Cooper Kupp to IR

The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp in their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp picked up a hamstring injury in the preseason and suffered a setback a week ago. Now, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the team is considering adding the veteran wideout to injured reserve, which would sideline him at least four weeks.

McVay: Rams are considering putting Kupp on IR. "We want him to be out there but we don't want to rush it." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 6, 2023

The Rams went 5-12 last season and are looking to turn their season around in a tough NFC West. Quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn’t have many more seasons in him, and the loss of Kupp for an extended period of time would be a hit to the team’s offense. They already have an uncertain backfield with Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Zach Evans. Los Angeles tried to trade the former last season, and it was surprising to see them retaining him in 2023.

The wide receiver room isn’t much better off. Without Kupp, Stafford would lean on Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. For now, Kupp is considered week-to-week and Stafford will deal with his absence this weekend against the Seahawks.