Packers WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs miss Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 1 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers enter the post-Aaron Rodgers era, taking on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10. The Packers have Jordan Love under center but may need to utilize their depth at wide receiver. Neither Christian Watson nor Romeo Doubs are practicing on Wednesday. We will get more information about their specific ailments when the injury report drops later Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both not practicing today. Both will be on the injury report.



Darnell Savage returned to practice after missing last Thursday.



David Bakhtiari also not practicing, though we’ll see plenty of that this season. Shouldn’t be a concern. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Missing one or both of their top receivers would affect the Packers’ offense in Week 1. Jordan Love gets his first shot at proving Green Bay correct in trading away Rodgers and showing he can lead the offense. If one of either Watson or Doubs misses the game, the other would receive a boost in targets alongside Jayden Reed, Malik Heath and Samori Toure. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave should also see an increase in passing-game work.

The good news for fantasy managers is that regardless of the status of Watson and Doubs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should see plenty of work running the ball. Still, for those that are in deeper fantasy football leagues or want to set DFS lineups, Watson and Doubs are two injuries to keep an eye on during the week.