Jaylen Waddle limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Chargers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is starting the week off limited in practice. He is listed as dealing with an oblique injury. Waddle will have two more days of practice to try and log a full participation ahead of the weekend. The Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers to open up their season on Sunday, September 10.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report 1 pic.twitter.com/OzVBIlKLP9 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Not having Waddle would hurt Miami’s offensive outlook. Tyreek Hill can certainly draw the defense’s attention, but Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Cedrick Wilson Jr. don’t exactly inspire confidence as replacements. If Waddle misses the game, his absence would not only impact his managers, but Tua Tagovailoa may not be startable with only Hill to rely on.

Waddle is heading into the third season of his career. He played in all 17 games last season and, despite the presence of Hill in the offense, finished with 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.