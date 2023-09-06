 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Waddle limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that Jaylen Waddle was limited in practice to open the week. What it means for Week 1.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on May 31, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is starting the week off limited in practice. He is listed as dealing with an oblique injury. Waddle will have two more days of practice to try and log a full participation ahead of the weekend. The Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers to open up their season on Sunday, September 10.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Not having Waddle would hurt Miami’s offensive outlook. Tyreek Hill can certainly draw the defense’s attention, but Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Cedrick Wilson Jr. don’t exactly inspire confidence as replacements. If Waddle misses the game, his absence would not only impact his managers, but Tua Tagovailoa may not be startable with only Hill to rely on.

Waddle is heading into the third season of his career. He played in all 17 games last season and, despite the presence of Hill in the offense, finished with 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

