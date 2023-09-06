 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow to practice in full on Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Joe Burrow will be a full practice participant to start the week. What it means for Week 1.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will practice fully Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe. He has been dealing with a knee sprain that sidelined him for the preseason and has his Week 1 status in question. Burrow is said to have looked like himself and is on track to start on Sunday, September 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Burrow being on track to play this week has to bring a sigh of relief to fantasy managers that roster him. Not only for his value but the values of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon to help open up the offense. If Burrow were to miss the game, it would’ve been Jake Browning, who likely got the starting nod. He would have lowered the value of Chase and Higgins while likely increasing Mixon’s.

The only real question about the Bengals’ fantasy football offense is whether Tyler Boyd or Irv Smith Jr. will have value in the future. Cincinnati’s offense is expected to be one of the best in the league, so it isn’t crazy to think one or both will be good additions. For now, at least, the team is preparing to have Burrow under center to begin the year.

