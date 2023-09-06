Marquise Brown limited Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals listed wide receiver Marquise Brown limited in practice on Wednesday, September 6. Brown is dealing with an apparent hamstring injury. This is certainly an injury to monitor throughout the week, because it would hinder Brown’s explosiveness when the team takes on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 6.

The @AZCardinals are healthy to start the regular season. Some limited guys. Waiting to see if Zach Ertz will play Week 1.



-⁦@Cardschatter⁩ pic.twitter.com/Am4RKENAqP — Arizona Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders) September 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

The Cardinals are already behind the eight ball in this week’s matchup. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is sidelined for at least four weeks with an injury. While head coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn’t say anything official, it was reported that Joshua Dobbs will be under center against Washington. This change already doesn’t help Brown’s outlook other than he may see many targets.

Brown is heading into his fifth season and second with Arizona. Last year, he played in 12 games, bringing in 67 of his 107 targets for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Brown has time to log a full practice before heading into the weekend, which would help his outlook for Sunday’s game.