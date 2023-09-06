Zach Ertz logs limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Commanders

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz logged a limited practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season. Ertz has reportedly been cleared to play in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but the Cardinals could still manage his workload if he doesn’t feel like he’s completely ready to go.

The @AZCardinals are healthy to start the regular season. Some limited guys. Waiting to see if Zach Ertz will play Week 1.



-⁦@Cardschatter⁩ pic.twitter.com/Am4RKENAqP — Arizona Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders) September 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Tight end is usually not a fun spot to try to find players on the waiver wire, so managers might want to look into adding Cardinals backup Trey McBride in the event Ertz remains limited or trends downward with a DNP on Thursday or Friday. It seems likely Ertz will play in Week 1 and he should see a solid target share as the Cardinals are set to play either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune. When you’ve got a young or inexperienced quarterback under center, those tight end checkdowns are easy money. Ertz is a great pickup in PPR formats as a buy-low tight end option if he is available to play.