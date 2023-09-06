 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D.J. Chark doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Falcons

We break down the news that D.J. Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 1.

By DKNetworkStaff
DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers receives a pass during Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 27, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Rookie Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and there’s a chance Young will be without one of his starting receivers, D.J. Chark. Chark was listed as out with a hamstring injury for Carolina’s first practice for Week 1, while Adam Thielen and Terrace Marshall were both limited.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

The Panthers are already weak at the wide receiver position, so these injuries could hurt Young’s upside. Chark is a starting receiver and his loss would be felt. Chark though, isn’t a fantasy receiver in most fantasy leagues.

If he can’t go, it would help boost rookie Jonathan Mingo up into a more prominent role. He would only be startable in deeper leagues, but this would be a good chance for him to win more looks moving forward.

More From DraftKings Network