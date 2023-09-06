Treylon Burks practices in full on Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was a full practice participant on Wednesday. He has been dealing with a knee injury sustained during a preseason joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings. His full participation suggests that the Tennessee offense could be at full strength for its opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 10.

A good sign for the #Titans: WR Treylon Burks (knee) was listed as a full participant in practice today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Burks had a productive rookie season in 2022 when he could take the field. He played in 11 games and brought in 33 of his 54 targets for 444 yards and a touchdown. Burks is expected to take the stereotypical second-year step forward for wide receivers and play a bigger role in the offense. He should have better matchups on the field, as the Titans brought in DeAndre Hopkins to be the team’s other starting wide receiver.

Burks is a tough fantasy football play from the Titans’ likely being a run-heavy team once again. He has flex appeal in Week 1, but his future usability could depend on how much usage he gets in the matchup against the Saints.