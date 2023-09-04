Jerry Jeudy joined team conditioning ahead of Week 1 vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was seen stretching with the team and doing conditioning work on the sidelines on Monday, September 4. Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury on August 24 during a practice and had to be carted off the field. Jeudy was not placed on the injured reserve list after the injury.

The Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2023-24 season on Sunday, September 10.

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) stretched with team, then did conditioning work on side. Positive sign less than two weeks from suffering injury on Aug 24.

Rookie CB Riley Moss (core) was participating in individual drills for first time since surgery. Progressing. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Jeudy has not officially been ruled inactive for Week 1, but he will likely either be out or limited a week from now as the Broncos take on the Raiders. His limitation would see Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and tight end Adam Trautman see an increase in targets and receptions from quarterback Russell Wilson. Second-string WR Brandon Johnson may also see an increase in snaps.

Jeudy led the Broncos in receiving yards in the 2022 season, amassing 972 yards and six touchdowns. The Broncos will be operating under a new system this season with head coach Sean Payton in his first year at the helm in Denver.