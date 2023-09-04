Zack Moss progressing ahead of Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm in practice on July 31 and underwent surgery on the arm immediately after the injury. Moss is reportedly progressing, but no updates have been given on his Week 1 availability as the Colts prepare to open against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He participated in Monday’s walkthrough.

Per #Colts HC Shane Steichen, Zack Moss is progressing and was "out there with the guys" today, and Shaquille Leonard remains in the concussion protocol. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

If Moss is unavailable or limited in Week 1, the Colts are going to be very short on running backs. The assumed starter, Jonathan Taylor, is on the PUP list due to an ankle issue. Moss’ backups would be Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull, who the Colts selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jackson had 236 rushing yards in 2022.

Even if Moss misses Week 1, he will still be the starter for Weeks 2 through 4 before Taylor is allowed to return to play, so his fantasy outlook should remain largely the same.