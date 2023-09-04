Cooper Kupp day-to-day ahead of Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Cooper Kupp reportedly visited a hamstring specialist in Minnesota ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp, the Rams’ leading wide receiver last season, injured his hamstring during training camp on August 1 and missed all three preseason games. Per head coach Sean McVay, Kupp remains day-to-day for Week 1.

#Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Cooper Kupp is still in Minnesota seeing a specialist for his hamstring issue. The team has been in contact with Dr. Neil ElAttrache and Kupp's agent, among others.



McVay is still calling him 'day-to-day.' They expect to have a better update on… pic.twitter.com/LzTXjJ8eww — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

If Kupp is out or limited in Week 1, we can expect to see Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell receive the majority of targets from QB Matthew Stafford. Tight end Tyler Higbee could also make an impact, and Ben Skowronek will expect to see some playing time, as well. Rookie Puka Nacua is also listed on the depth chart at WR and could see action as early as Week 1, depending on Kupp’s status.

Higbee followed Kupp in receiving yards last year with 620, and Skowronek added 376 receiving yards for the season.