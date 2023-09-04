Kendre Miller dealing with hamstring injury ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the offseason ahead of his rookie career. In mid-August, he suffered a knee sprain, and a short time after that, he began having hamstring issues. Head coach Dennis Allen has not yet confirmed whether the injury will keep Miller out for the Saints’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Miller was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU. He sits behind Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara (suspended for four games) on the Saints running back depth chart.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

If Miller is out, the Saints’ running back room is effectively a one-man role. Jamaal Williams will be expected to carry an outsized load in the Saints’ ground game. Kirk Merritt is also listed on the depth chart. If Miller can play, he may be limited, so Williams will likely be seeing the majority of snaps and carries either way.