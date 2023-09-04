Mark Andrews misses practice ahead of Week 1 vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed practice on Monday. Head coach John Harbaugh said that he expects Andrews to be back at practice on Wednesday and ready to play in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Andrews has now missed six practices in a row, but any injury information remains undisclosed by the Ravens.

Ravens injury updates, per John Harbaugh:



*Mark Andrews - still no need to hit the panic button about him not practicing. He's expected to practice Wednesday.



* Marlon Humphrey is on schedule after foot surgery. Initial reports from the NFL Network was that he'd miss a "couple"… — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Andrews is expected to play, per Harbaugh, and is one of the top tight ends in fantasy PPR rankings going into the season. Andrews split snaps and targets with backup Isaiah Likely for several games last season. While it’s not clear why Andrews has been missing practice, Likely could see some playing time in Week 1 if it turns out that Andrews has been recovering from an illness or an injury.

However, Harbaugh doesn’t seem to think that there is any reason to be concerned about Andrews’ Week 1 availability, so his fantasy outlook should continue as expected.