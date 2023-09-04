Terry McLaurin misses practice ahead of Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a foot injury during the team’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which was later diagnosed to be turf toe. Though he was fortunate to avoid any more serious injury, the latest reports have indicated that McLaurin could miss one or two games heading into the season as a precaution.

The Commanders Pro Bowl receiver was not seen at practice as late as Thursday, Aug. 31, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Washington will release its first injury report on Wednesday, Sep. 6.

Don’t see Terry McLaurin (toe) or Dax Milne at practice. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

McLaurin led the Commanders in targets (120), receptions (77), and receiving yards (1,191), and was second in receiving touchdowns with five in 2022. His absence in Week 1 would open the door for Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel to be the primary targets for quarterback Sam Howell in the passing game. Backup Dyami Brown could see an elevated role in the short term as he’s listed behind McLaurin on the Commanders’ depth chart.

Arizona allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers last season (18.2 ppg), however, they did allow the ninth-most passing yards (230.3 ypg) to opponents in 2022. As a franchise that is entering a clear rebuilding year, Dotson, Samuel, and Brown could reap the fantasy benefits of facing a struggling Cardinals defense in lieu of McLaurin’s possible absence.