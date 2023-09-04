Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in full practice ahead of Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was not listed on Monday’s injury report and was reportedly a full participant in practice. St. Brown had been dealing with an ankle injury over the last few weeks and through training camp, but his omission from the Lions’ first injury report of the season suggests that he will have no limitations for Thursday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network confirmed that St. Brown was a full go in Monday’s practice session, with only Emmanuel Mosely (knee) listed as a limited participant.

On the first injury report of the 2023 NFL season, the #Lions listed CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) as a limited participant.



Everyone else was full go, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who dealt with an ankle injury in camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Monday’s injury report serves as great news for fantasy managers who are leaning on St. Brown to lead their roster in Week 1. The Lions receiver was solid as a rookie in 2021, then elevated his game to another level in 2022 with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. He finished as WR7 in PPR fantasy leagues last season with an average of 16.7 fantasy points per game.

The Lions ranked 12th last season in pass attempts (34.6 per game), and there’s a potential for a high-scoring back-and-forth affair on Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Last year, Kansas City allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers (23.1 ppg), which sets up St. Brown for success in Week 1.