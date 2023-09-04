Breece Hall practicing ahead of Week 1 vs. Bills

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will reportedly be active for his team’s Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. His return to the field has been highly anticipated by Jets fans and fantasy managers alike. Hall, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, rushed for 463 yards in the first seven games of last season before he tore his ACL and meniscus.

Hall was activated off the PUP list on August 15 and has been practicing with the team since.

Breece Hall won't practice today, per Saleh, who calls it a planned rest day. Hall is expected to play, as is Cook. They won't be on a snap count, per se, but Saleh says they will be prudent with their usage. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Hall and Dalvin Cook, who the Jets signed to a one-year contract last month, will both be available to play in Week 1. However, head coach Robert Saleh will likely plan to ease both players back into full form and will be keeping close tabs on their health throughout the game. Hall may not be a major producer in Week 1, but his overall fantasy outlook for the season shouldn’t change because of that.

Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda are also on the depth chart for the Jets.