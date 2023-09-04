Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to practice ahead of Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury following the team’s second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. After scoring a touchdown, Smith-Njigba suffered a small bone crack in his wrist that would require surgery before the start of the regular season. The injury is described as a small crack that shouldn’t be long-term, but it does leave his status up in the air for Week 1.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times posted a clip that showed Smith-Njigba had returned to practice as of Tuesday, August 29. Despite being back on the field, he was seen with his hand and wrist heavily wrapped as it continued to heal. Seattle will share its first injury report later this week, though early observations hint that the rookie wide receiver could be held out as a precaution for Week 1.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/uNLQV54z43 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 29, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Smith-Njigba was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add another layer to a passing game that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If the former Ohio State product were to miss Week 1, it would simply be another day at the office for Metcalf and Lockett, who were the Seahawks’ top two leading receivers in 2022. Tight end Noah Fant could see a higher target volume than usual, while receiver Jake Bobo may play an elevated role after being listed further on the depth chart.

The Rams allowed the ninth-most fantasy points (35.9 ppg) to opposing receivers last season, so it’s not an overstatement to say Smith-Njigba would be missing out on an advantageous matchup if he were to be held out of action for Week 1.