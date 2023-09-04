George Kittle works on side Monday ahead of Week 1 vs. Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers start their 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh against the Steelers this Sunday. As usual, San Francisco is dealing with injuries, with starting tight end George Kittle one of those injured players.

Kittle has been nursing an abductor/groin strain, and even after playing 12 snaps in the final preseason game, the team wanted to get him more rest. He may have tweaked something in that game, but no reports have surfaced as to his exact status right now.

But, Kittle wasn’t practicing on Monday, per Eric Branch. Instead, Kittle worked on the side, which is still a good sign. The team won’t need to put out an official injury report until Wednesday, and hopefully Kittle will participate and get in a limited workload. If so, he should be well on his way to playing, but if not, it could be time to worry about his status.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Kittle is a huge weapon for Brock Purdy and the 49ers, especially as touchdown scorer. If he were to miss this game against a good Pittsburgh defense in Pittsburgh, it would hurt their overall chances to come out with a win.

For fantasy, Kittle remains a must-start as long as he appears ready to go. If he can’t go, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey should all see a higher fantasy ceiling.