Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 1

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kickoff the 2023 NFL season at 8:20 eastern. The Lions will look to pick up where they left off last season as they came extremely close to getting into the playoffs while running out one of the best offenses in the league.

The Lions defense will have their work cut out for them of course and it looks like they will face the dynamic Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney missed all of preseason with a torn meniscus, but head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he is “good to go,’ per Pete Sweeney.

Toney will likely still be on the injury report this first week, but is trending in the right direction. The question is, how much will he play in Week 1?

Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Toney will likely only see a package of plays as he returns, but his usage when on the field hs been great. Last season Toney was used as a rusher and had touches manufactured for him when on the field. Toney’s presence can only help the team, as he is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, but for fantasy, Week 1 is likely to be way too risky to use him in redrafts leagues. But, since this game is a Showdown game on DK, Toney does have some value with the limited player pool.